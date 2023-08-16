Spire Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VXF opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.97.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.