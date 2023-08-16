Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

