Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 1.4 %

DDOG stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.46 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,378,634.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,579,613.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,184 shares of company stock valued at $76,173,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

