ING Groep NV Purchases New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 336,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

