The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.51. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

