Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of WPC opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

