Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 517 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.6 %

WBA opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.