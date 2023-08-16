Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 787 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.94. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

