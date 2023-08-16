Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,184 shares of company stock valued at $76,173,306 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.46 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.48.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

