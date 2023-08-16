Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 114.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 233.3% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $315.66 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

