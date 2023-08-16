ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 7,003 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $2,778,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.69. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.