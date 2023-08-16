Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 18.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at $272,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,663.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Mattel’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

