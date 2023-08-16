Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

