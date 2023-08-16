Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $138.35 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $138,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.