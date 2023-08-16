Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 440,587 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440,587 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Summit Materials worth $145,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

SUM opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

