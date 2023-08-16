Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Lessened by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,705,000 after purchasing an additional 981,231 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.6% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

