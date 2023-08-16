Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BATS USMV opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

