Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

