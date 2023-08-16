Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SDY opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

