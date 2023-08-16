Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 238 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.