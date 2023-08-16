Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $281.43 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

