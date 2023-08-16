Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in KLA by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,670. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $483.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.31 and its 200 day moving average is $423.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

