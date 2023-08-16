Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 115,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

