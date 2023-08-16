Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $400.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.