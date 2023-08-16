Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

CNC opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $97.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

