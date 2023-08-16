Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,206 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

View Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.