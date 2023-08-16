First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

