Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,943 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

