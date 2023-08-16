Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.