PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.1% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

