Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 326 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $5,307,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 20.3% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU stock opened at $469.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.03. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $471.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.