Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 39,576 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 95.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

