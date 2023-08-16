Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,339 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

