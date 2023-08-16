Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 430 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

