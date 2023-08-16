Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 378 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

