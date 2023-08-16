Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

