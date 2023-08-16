Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.