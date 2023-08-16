Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

