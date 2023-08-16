Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 7,590 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

