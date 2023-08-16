John Bean Technologies Co. (JBT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 5th

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBT. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

