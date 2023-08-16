200 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.