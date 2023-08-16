Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.01.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

