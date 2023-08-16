Archer Investment Corp Acquires New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,075. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

