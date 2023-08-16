Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

