Archer Investment Corp Acquires 259 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 242.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average is $145.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

