Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

