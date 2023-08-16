Archer Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $492.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

