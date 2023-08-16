Archer Investment Corp Purchases 4,062 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 8,124.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth $10,570,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Transocean by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 534,095 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,231,589 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,793,000 after buying an additional 1,537,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Transocean by 3.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,460 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

