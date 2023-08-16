Archer Investment Corp Sells 115 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,956,000,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average of $199.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,481,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.