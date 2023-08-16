Archer Investment Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

